Sep 17Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAADET C STACO Cashew ----- ----- 10/09 nil 9,068 nil 579 2) HOA LU STBTL Copra ----- ----- 14/09 nil 3,650 nil 1,299 3) POLLUX STADM Rphos ----- ----- 14/09 nil 30,040 nil 760 4) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 06/09 nil 43,561 nil 604 5) GEM OF PARADIP nil T.Coal ----- ----- 15/09 nil 11,131 nil 28,493 6) VIETFRACHT STAMJ G Cargo ----- ----- 15/09 2,827 nil nil 5,173 7) TUHINA STPST I& Steel ----- ----- 15/09 nil 2,322 nil 10,217 8) FRATZIS STAR STSHS Cu.Con ----- ----- 16/09 nil 1,556 nil 20,355 9) SUVARNA SWARAJYA STIOC Diesel Oil ----- ----- 16/09 nil 6,200 nil 1,708 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT MTM ROTTERDAM STJMB Sulphuric 20,000 nil nil ----- 09/09 2) MT GLOBAL STJMB Sulphuric 20,000 nil nil ----- 13/09 3) MVTHALASSINI AXIA STWWS I.Coal nil 54,999 nil ----- 17/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil nil 19/09 2) MV GOOD PRECEDENT STPSL T.Coal nil 49,394 nil 18/09 3) MV STAR SEA BREEZESTSWL I.Coal nil 20,000 nil 17/09 4) MT NEPTYTANK STJFS Palm nil 7,000 nil 17/09 5) MV GENIUS STAR I STAMJ Salt 10,000 nil nil 18/09 6) MV VERA STASA Machinaries 1,500 nil nil 25/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.