Oct 02Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) FORTUNA STSNS C.Mate ----- ----- 10/01 244 nil nil 1,056 2) BONTHI STHRC C.Mate ----- ----- 29/09 3,723 nil nil 3) KANG YA STIOS Cu.Con ----- ----- 01/10 nil 19,810 nil 19,220 4) THAMEE STHRC Logs ----- ----- 28/09 nil 7,510 nil 5) HAN HUI STASA Mach ----- ----- 01/10 523 nil nil 477 6) MURAT K STIOS Peas ----- ----- 30/09 nil 2,426 nil 2,821 7) ATHOS STESS I.Coal ----- ----- 01/10 nil 5,462 nil 45,838 8) TAMIL A STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 29/09 nil 32,386 nil 11,317 9) UNITED STAMJ T.Coal ----- ----- 27/09 nil 46,366 nil 7,984 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV MUTHA SUPREME SVAMA C.Mate 2,300 nil nil ----- 25/09 2) MV BUM CHIN SVNRQ S. Acid 18,000 nil nil ----- 26/09 3) MV LPG C COUR SVNRQ Lpg nil 10,200 nil ----- 29/09 4) MV APJ AKHIL SVPOO T.Coal nil 44,844 nil ----- 30/09 5) MV TUHINA SVPSL I & Stee nil nil n.a. ----- 10/01 6) MV FU RONG SONG SVVLR Phos nil 26,404 nil ----- 10/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/10 2) MV GEM OF PARADIPSTPSL T.Coal nil 39,502 nil 02/10 3) MT GASCHEM STJMB Ammonia nil 8,000 nil 02/10 4) MV BLUE ANGEL STHRC Peas nil 15,000 nil 02/10 5) MV GLORIOU STPSA Logs nil 28,890 nil 02/10 6) MV EPHESUS STIOS Cu.Con nil 11,415 nil 02/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.