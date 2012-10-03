Oct 03Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 02 Total Vessels 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KANG YA STIOS Cu.Con ----- ----- 10/01 nil 19,810 nil 19,220 2) THAMEE STHRC Logs ----- ----- 10/01 nil 7,510 nil 3) HAN HUI STASA Mach ----- ----- 28/09 523 nil nil 477 4) MURAT K STIOS Peas ----- ----- 10/01 nil 2,426 nil 2,821 5) GLORIOU STPSA Logs ----- ----- 30/09 nil nil nil 28,890 6) ATHOS STESS I.Coal ----- ----- 10/02 5,462 nil nil 45,838 7) TAMIL A STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 10/01 39,191 nil nil 4,512 8) UNITED STAMJ T.Coal ----- ----- 29/09 53,477 nil nil 873 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV MUTHA SUPREME STMMT C.Mate 2,300 nil nil ----- 25/09 2) MT BUM CHIN ATIC S. Acid 18,000 nil nil ----- 26/09 3) MT LPG C COU SWSL Lpg nil 10,200 nil ----- 29/09 4) MV APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal nil 44,844 nil ----- 30/09 5) MV TUHINA STPST I & Stee nil nil n.a. ----- 10/01 6) MV FU RONG SONG STPSA Phos nil 26,404 nil ----- 10/02 7) MV BLUE ANGEL STHRC Peas nil 15,000 nil ----- 10/02 8) MT GASCHEM STJMB L.Ammonia nil 8,000 nil ----- 10/02 9) MV ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. ----- 10/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/10 2) MV GEM OF PARADIPSTPSL T.Coal nil 39,502 nil 02/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.