Oct 05Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 06
Total Vessels 19
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT C.Mate ----- ----- 10/04 460 nil nil 1,840
2) APOLLO RULER STRAS C.Mate ----- ----- 10/04 118 nil nil 932
3) KANG YAO STIOS Cu.Con ----- ----- 10/01 nil 34,781 nil 4,249
4) IKAN SAGAI / 190 STSPS L. Stones ----- ----- 10/03 nil 23,970 nil 20,786
5) TUHINA STPST I.Steel ----- ----- 10/04 nil 2,127 nil
6) GLORIOUS SENT STPSA Logs ----- ----- 10/02 nil 14,810 nil 14,080
7) ATHOS STESS I.Coal ----- ----- 10/01 nil 27,286 nil 24,014
8) APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 10/04 nil 8,270 nil 36,574
9) GEM OF PARADIP STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 10/03 nil 11,776 nil 27,726
10) BUM CHIN ATIC S.Acid ----- ----- 10/04 2,913 nil nil 15,087
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV FU RONG SONG STPSA Phos nil 26,404 nil ----- 04/10
2) MV BLUE ANGEL STHRC Peas nil 15,000 nil ----- 04/10
3) MV EPHESUS STIOS Cu.Con nil 11,415 nil ----- 10/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV BELUGA EXPE STRAS Mach nil nil 333 07/10
2) MV GOOD PRECEDENT STPSL T.Coal nil 49,657 nil 05/10
3) MV SEA MELODY STIOS Mop nil 32,820 nil 05/10
4) MV CLIPPER IWAGI STPSA Cu.Con nil 22,602 nil 07/10
5) MV SKY GLOBE STAMJ R. Phos nil 55,000 nil 08/10
6) MV FENG HAI 22 STJAM Palm Oil nil 7,500 nil 08/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.