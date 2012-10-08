Oct 08Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ATHOS STESS I Coal ----- ----- 10/01 nil 50,727 nil 573 2) TUHINA STPST I&Steel ----- ----- 10/04 nil 9,199 nil 3,694 3) SEA MEL STIOS MOP ----- ----- 10/05 nil 18,700 nil 14,120 4) BLUE AN STHRC Peas ----- ----- 10/06 nil 5,403 nil 9,597 5) EPHESUS STIOS Cu.Con ----- ----- 10/06 nil 10,425 nil 990 6) GEM OF STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 10/03 nil 31,909 nil 7,593 7) BUM CHI ATIC Su. Acid ----- ----- 10/04 12,338 nil nil 5,662 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV FU RONG SONG STPSA Phos nil 26,404 nil ----- 10/02 2) MT LPG C COU SWSL Lpg nil 10,200 nil ----- 10/07 3) MT SUNNY DREAM ATIC Acid 10,000 nil nil ----- 10/07 4) MV MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Genl Cargo nil 2,300 nil ----- 10/07 5) MV GEM OF ENNORE STPSL T. Coal nil 55,738 nil ----- 10/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV CLIPPER IWAGI STPSA Cu.Con nil 22,602 nil 08/10 2) MV SKY GLOBE STAMJ Phos nil 55,000 nil 08/10 3) MV FENG HAI 22 STJAM Palm Oil nil 7,500 nil 08/10 4) MV PLOYP NAREE STJFS Logs nil nil nil 08/10 5) MV ALLCASUSHEELA STSYN I.Coal nil nil nil 08/10 6) MV ATHOS STSWL Palm Oil nil 9,502 nil 09/10 7) MV EAGLE MEERUT STIOC Diesel Oil nil 9,000 nil 09/10 8) MV HONG PENG STGLO Sulphur nil 19,000 nil 09/10 9) MV VISHVA NIDHI STAMJ T.Coal nil 53,051 nil 10/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.