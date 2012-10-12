Oct 12Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 04 Total Vessels 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MUTHA PIONEER STMMT G Cargo ----- ----- 10/10 1,847 nil nil 453 2) CLIPPER IWAGI STPSA Cu Con ----- ----- 10/08 nil 18,894 nil 3,708 3) JAG RAVI STSPS I COAL ----- ----- 10/11 nil 6,164 nil 30,156 4) HONG PEN STGLO Sulphur ----- ----- 10/09 nil 16,173 nil 2,827 5) SUNNY DREAM ATIC S Acid ----- ----- 10/11 1,144 nil nil 8,856 6) SKY GLOBE STAMJ R Phos ----- ----- 10/09 nil 37,393 nil 17,607 7) ATHOS STSWL I Coal ----- ----- 10/11 nil 7,503 nil 17,497 8) GOOD PRECEDENT STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 10/08 nil 49,175 nil 482 9) GEM OF ENNORE STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 10/09 nil 37,256 nil 18,482 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV FU RONG SONG STPSA Phos nil 26,404 nil ----- 02/10 2) MV CROWN ALEXANDRASTSHS Cu.Con nil 32,388 nil ----- 08/10 3) MV VISHVA NIDHI STAMJ T.Coal nil 53,051 nil ----- 10/10 4) MV TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 ----- 12/10 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV TVISHA STSPT Iron &Steel nil 7,442 nil 13/10 2) MV MILETUS STEAL I Coal nil 55,508 nil 13/10 3) MV BEAGLE III STWWS Cashew nil 10,700 nil 14/10 4) MV CAPETAN STPSA Cu.Con nil 27,496 nil 17/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.