Oct 15Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 04
Total Vessels 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) STELLA STAMJ Gl Cargo ----- ----- 13/10 2,913 nil nil 3,087
2) RAINA STSNS Gl Cargo ----- ----- 13/10 1,522 nil nil
3) JAG RAV STSPS I COAL ----- ----- 11/10 nil 29,620 nil 6,700
4) SUNNY D ATIC S Acid ----- ----- 11/10 8,583 nil nil 1,417
5) GATEWAY STAMJ Gl Cargo ----- ----- 14/10 928 nil nil 3,072
6) ASIAN G STJFS P Oil ----- ----- 14/10 nil 1,700 nil 4,000
7) CROWN A STSHS Cu.Con ----- ----- 12/10 nil 21,426 nil 10,962
8) MILETUS STAEL I Coal ----- ----- 14/10 nil 3,516 nil 51,992
9) TAMIL A STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 14/10 nil 4,256 nil 39,986
10) VISHVA STAMJ T.Coal ----- ----- 14/10 nil 8,351 nil 44,700
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV FU RONG SONG STPSA Phos nil 26,404 nil ----- 02/10
2) MV APOLLO RULER STRAS Gl Cargo 1,050 nil nil ----- 13/10
3) MV BEAGLE III STWWS Cashew nil 10,700 nil ----- 14/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV BULK ORION STSPS I Coal nil 34,200 nil 15/10
2) MV THARINEE NAREE STJFS Logs nil 18,000 nil 16/10
3) MV CAPETAN COSTIS STPSA Cu.Con nil 27,496 nil 17/10
4) MV STAVROS P STSPS Phos nil 6,500 nil 17/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.