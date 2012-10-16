Oct 16Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessels 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) TVISHA STPST I&Steel 13/10 ----- ----- nil 2,916 nil 4,526
2) BEAGLE STWWS Cashew 15/10 ----- ----- nil 334 nil 10,366
3) JAG RAV STSPS I COAL 10/11 ----- ----- nil 36,020 nil 300
4) GATEWAY STAMJ Gl Cargo 14/10 ----- ----- 2,573 nil nil 1,427
5) STELLA STAMJ Gl Cargo 15/10 ----- ----- 4,114 nil nil 1,886
6) ASIAN G STJFS Palm Oil 14/10 ----- ----- nil 4,219 nil 1,481
7) CROWN A STSHS Cu.Con 10/12 ----- ----- nil 26,171 nil 6,217
8) MILETUS STAEL I Coal 14/10 ----- ----- nil 8,947 nil 46,561
9) TAMIL A STPSL T.Coal 14/10 ----- ----- nil 12,320 nil 31,922
10) VISHVA STAMJ T.Coal 14/10 ----- ----- nil 21,423 nil 31,628
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV FU RONG SONG STPSA Phos nil 26,404 nil ----- 02/10
2) MV APOLLO RULER STRAS Gl Cargo 1,050 nil nil ----- 13/10
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV THARINEE NAREESTJFS Logs nil 18,000 nil 16/10
2) MV APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal nil 44,796 nil 17/10
3) MV CI YUN SHAN STRAS T.Coal nil 54,701 nil 17/10
4) MT GAZ SERENITY SWSL Lpg nil 6,000 nil 17/10
5) MV STAVROS P STSPS Phos nil 6,500 nil 17/10
6) MV CAPETAN COSTISSTPSA Cu.Con nil 27,496 nil 17/10
7) MV SANKO SINCERE STSPS I.Coal nil 39,600 nil 18/10
8) MV HHL LISBON STBEN Cu.Con nil 6,000 nil 19/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.