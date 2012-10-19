Oct 19Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BEAGLE III STWWS Cashew 15/10 ----- ----- nil 2,819 nil 7,881 2) MILETUS STAEL I.Coal 16/10 ----- ----- nil 43,441 nil 12,067 3) BULK ORION STSPS I.Coal 16/10 ----- ----- nil 31,200 nil 3,100 4) APOLLO RULER STRAS Gl Cargo 16/10 ----- ----- 691 nil nil 359 5) THARINEE NAREE STJFS Logs 18/10 ----- ----- nil 11,539 nil 6,461 6) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 19/10 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 7) STAVROS P STSPS R.Phos 18/10 ----- ----- nil 3,690 nil 2,810 8) CI YUN SHAN STRAS T.Coal 18/10 ----- ----- nil 8,860 nil 45,841 9) SANKO SINCERE STSPS I.Coal 18/10 ----- ----- nil 8,235 nil 31,365 10) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 14/10 ----- ----- nil 40,632 nil 3,610 11) VISHVA NIDHI STAMJ T.Coal 14/10 ----- ----- nil 49,431 nil 3,620 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV FU RONG SONG SVVLR Rock Phosp nil 26,404 nil 02/10 --- 2) MV APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal nil 44,796 nil 17/10 --- 3) MV CAPETAN COSTI SVTSS Cu.Concen nil 27,496 nil 18/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV OEL KOCHI TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 19/10 2) MV HHL LISBON SVTSS Cu.Con nil 6,000 nil 19/10 3) MT PALANIMALAI SVNRQ PhospAcid 20,000 nil nil 20/10 4) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/10 5) MV MOUNT OWEN SVPSL Cu.Con nil 21,144 nil 21/10 6) MV MANDARIN GRAC SVPSL Gypsum nil 30,226 nil 21/10 7) MT GAS TEXIANA SVNRQ Vcm nil 4,204 nil 23/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.