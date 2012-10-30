Oct 30Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BUM CHIN ATIC S.Acid 25/10 ----- ----- 12,373 nil nil 5,627 2) TVISHA STPST I&Steel 28/10 ----- ----- nil 2,270 nil 9,684 3) SPAR CORVUS STIOS I.Coal 29/10 ----- ----- nil 23,200 nil 31,800 4) MOUNT OWEN STPSA Cu.Con 26/10 ----- ----- nil 15,175 nil 5,969 5) DAHIATUL KALBI STHRC Logs 23/10 ----- ----- nil 10,893 nil 2,648 6) NAVDHENU PURNA STDSA Urea 28/10 ----- ----- nil 24,799 nil 22,702 7) TIGER PEARL STBTL Cntr 29/10 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) IKAN SAGAI STSPS I.Coal 30/10 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 9) FENG HAI 22 STJAM Palm Oil 29/10 ----- ----- nil 470 nil 7,031 10) GEM OF PARADIP STPSL T.Coal 26/10 ----- ----- nil 39,126 nil 1,190 11) CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal 26/10 ----- ----- nil 12,015 nil 28,866 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV GIOVANNA SVTSS Cu.Conc nil 8,397 nil 24/10 --- 2) MV SPLENDOUR SVHRC Logs nil 21,816 nil 25/10 --- 3) MV KING FISHER SVPSL Cu.Concen nil 11,089 nil 26/10 --- 4) MV GOOD PRECEDENTSVPOO T.Coal nil 49,636 nil 26/10 --- 5) MT PALANIMALAI SVNRQ Phos Acid 20,000 nil nil 27/10 --- 6) MV AASHMAN SVHRC Logs nil 5,683 nil 29/10 --- 7) MT GAZ SERENITY SVNRQ Lpg nil 7,000 nil 29/10 --- 8) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 29/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV TAMIL ANNA SVPOO T.Coal nil 44,047 nil 30/10 2) MT KIEL SVNRQ FO nil 5,839 nil 30/10 3) MV AQUAMARINE SVVVA Salt 6,100 nil nil 30/10 4) MV VINASHIN BEACHSVVVA Salt 12,500 nil nil 30/10 5) MV SAIGON QUEEN SVDIL Logs nil 4,747 nil 31/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.