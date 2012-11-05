Nov 05Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 04 Total Vessels 14 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PALANIMALAI STJMB P.Acid 02/11 ----- ----- 19,021 nil nil 979 2) SPLENDOUR STHRC Logs 04/11 ----- ----- nil 19,743 nil 2,073 3) FS BEACH STAMJ Salt 02/11 ----- ----- 6,299 nil nil 6,201 4) DAHIATUL KALBI STHRC Logs 02/11 ----- ----- nil 13,541 nil COMP 5) VISHVA BANDHAN STCHK Urea 04/11 ----- ----- nil 6,100 nil 32,385 6) KIEL ATIC F.Oil 03/11 ----- ----- nil 4,419 nil 1,420 7) APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal 04/11 ----- ----- nil 8,380 nil 36,465 8) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 02/11 ----- ----- nil 32,687 nil 11,360 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV AASHMAN SVHRC Logs nil 5,683 nil 29/10 --- 2) MV APJ KAIS SVSIL I.Coal nil 55,365 nil 29/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GEM OF DAHEJ SVNRQ Sulp Acid 9,500 nil nil 06/11 2) MV FABULOUS SW SVRAS Ilmenite 11,200 nil nil 07/11 3) MT ALMAJEDAH SVNRQ Ammonia nil 8,000 nil 07/11 4) MT GAZ SERENITY SVNRQ Lpg nil 5,800 nil 07/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.