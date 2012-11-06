Nov 06Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PALANIMALAI STJMB P.Acid 02/11 ----- ----- nil 21,186 nil 814 2) AASHMAN STHRC Logs 05/11 ----- ----- nil 1,924 nil 3,759 3) GEM OF DAHEJ ATIC S.Acid 06/11 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 4) FS BEACH STAMJ Salt 02/11 ----- ----- nil 9,557 nil 2,943 5) VISHVA BANDHAN STCHK Urea 05/11 ----- ----- nil 10,929 nil 27,556 6) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 05/11 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 7) DAHIATUL KALBI STHRC Logs 02/11 ----- ----- nil 13,541 nil COMP 8) APJ KAIS STAEL I.Coal 05/11 ----- ----- nil 8,001 nil 47,364 9) APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal 04/11 ----- ----- nil 23,715 nil 21,130 10) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 02/11 ----- ----- nil 40,057 nil 3,990 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 05/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV MUTHA PIONEER SVAMA G.Cargo 2,300 nil nil 07/11 2) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil n.a. nil 07/11 3) MT GAZ SERENITY SVNRQ Lpg nil 5,800 nil 07/11 4) MT ALMAJEDAH SVNRQ Ammonia nil 8,000 nil 07/11 5) MV FABULOUS SW SVRAS Ilmenite 11,200 nil nil 08/11 6) MV TAY SON 1 SVDIL Cashew Nuts nil 7,380 nil 12/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.