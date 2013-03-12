Mar 12Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessels 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) THARINEE NAREE Maize STJFS 09/03 ----- ----- 6,115 nil nil 4,385 2) MARITIME TAESHIO Cu.Con STPSA 09/03 ----- ----- nil 12,600 nil 9,400 3) PORT NELSON I Coal STAEL 11/03 ----- ----- nil 17,480 nil 35,672 4) TIGER PEARL CNTR STBTL 12/03 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 5) MAJA I Coal STSPS 11/03 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 6) SANMAR PHOENIX T.Coal STPSL 10/03 ----- ----- nil 5,720 nil 43,615 7) GOOD TRADE T.Coal STPSL 11/03 ----- ----- nil 1,010 nil 48,427 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MTGAS TEXIANA SVNRQ VCM nil 4,205 nil 10/03 --- 2) MV ALAM MESRA SVSPL L. Stones nil 45,815 nil 11/03 --- 3) MV STELLA BEAUTY SVVSS Gl Cargo nil 5,900 nil 11/03 --- 4) MV CONTI FUCHSIT SVVLR Peas nil 15,958 nil 12/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT SIVA CHENNAI SVNRQ S. Acid 19,000 nil nil 12/03 2) MT JAG PREETI SVNRQ F. Oil nil 15,479 nil 13/03 3) MT GAZ SERENITY SVNRQ Lpg nil 6,850 nil 13/03 4) MV ARKAS SVRAS Ilmenite 25,000 nil nil 14/03 5) MT RUN ZE SVNRQ P. Acid 8,400 nil nil 14/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.