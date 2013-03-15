Mar 15Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessels 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KASUGTA STJMB S. Acid 14/03 ----- ----- 1,965 nil nil 17,035 2) MAJA STSPS I.Coal 12/03 ----- ----- nil 52,495 nil 100 3) ALAM MESRA STSPS L. Stone 13/03 ----- ----- nil 36,904 nil 8,911 4) CONTI FUCHSIT STVSP Peas 13/03 ----- ----- nil 8,690 nil 7,268 5) VISHVA BANDHAN STPSL T.Coal 14/03 ----- ----- nil 6,110 nil 42,910 6) GAZ SERENITY SWSL Lpg 15/03 ----- ----- nil 243 nil 6,607 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV STELLA BEAUTY SVVSS Gl Cargo 5,900 nil nil 11/03 --- 2) MT SIVA CHENNAI SVNRQ S. Acid 19,000 nil nil 14/03 --- 3) MV KARIMU SVSWL I.Coal nil 54,653 nil 14/03 --- 4) MV TIGER PEARL TCT CNTR nil 10 n.a. 14/03 --- 5) MV ARKAS SVRAS Ilmenite 25,000 10 nil 15/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV JINDAL VARUNA SVVSS Gl Cargo 6,000 6,000 nil 15/03 2) MV OEL KUTCH TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 16/03 3) MT RUN ZE SVNRQ P. Acid 8,400 nil nil 16/03 4) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 17/03 5) MV SAN MARINO SVPSL Mach nil 693 nil 17/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.