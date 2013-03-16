BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Mar 16- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) JINDAL VARUNA STVSS GlCargo 15/03 --- --- 1,600 nil nil 4,400 2) KASUGTA STJMB S.Acid 14/03 --- --- 6,562 nil nil 12,438 3) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 15/03 --- --- nil nil 20,100 COMP 4) ARKAS STRAS Ilmenite 15/03 --- --- 915 nil nil 24,085 5) CONTI FUCHSIT STVSP Peas 13/03 --- --- nil 14,925 nil 1,033 6) VISHVA BANDHAN STPSL T.Coal 14/03 --- --- nil 22,124 nil 26,896 7) GAZ SERENITY SWSL Lpg 15/03 --- --- nil 5,850 nil 1,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV STELLA BEAUTY STAMJ Gl Cargo 5,900 nil nil 11/03 --- 2) MT SIVA CHENNAI STJMB S. Acid 19,000 nil nil 14/03 --- 3) MV KARIMU STSWL I.Coal nil 54,653 nil 14/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MVGREAT CONCORD STHRC logs nil 17,700 nil 16/03 2) MVST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 16/03 3) MVOEL KUTCH STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 16/03 4) MVTAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal nil 45,555 nil 17/03 5) MVOEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 17/03 6) MVRAJIV GANDHI STCHK CNTR nil nil n.a. 17/03 7) MVSAN MARINO STSYN Machinery nil nil 693 17/03 8) MT RUNZE SVNRQ P. Acid n.a. nil nil 18/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
HANOI, June 1 Strong demand from top importing countries has led to a spurt in Asian rice prices, with the grain being quoted at its highest in nearly two and a half years in Vietnam and touching almost a year-high in Thailand, traders said on Thursday.