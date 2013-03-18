Mar 18- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KASUGTA STJMB S Acid 14/03 --- --- 15,652 nil nil 3,348 2) CONTI FUCHSIT STVSP Peas 16/03 --- --- nil 15,958 nil COMP 3) SAN MARINO TRADER STSYN Machinery 17/03 --- --- nil 301 nil 392 4) OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR 18/03 --- --- nil nil n.a. n.a. 5) RAJIV GANDHI STCHK CNTR 18/03 --- --- nil nil n.a. n.a. 6) KARIMU STSWL I.Coal 17/03 --- --- nil 12,260 nil 42,393 7) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 17/03 --- --- nil 5,155 nil 40,400 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV STELLA BEAUTY STAMJ Gl Cargo 5,900 nil nil 11/03 --- 2) MT SIVA CHENNAI STJMB S. Acid 19,000 nil nil 14/03 --- 3) MV GREAT CONCORD STHRC Logs nil 17,700 nil 16/03 --- 4) MV MAPLE ISLAND STSPS I.Coal nil 53,610 nil 17/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT RUN ZE ATIC P. Acid 8,400 nil nil 18/03 2) MT STAR DUST STJFS Palm Oil nil 3,700 nil 18/03 3) MV CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal nil 42,178 nil 18/03 4) MT DL ASTER STJFS Palm Oil nil 3,000 nil 19/03 5) MV SPAR TAURUS STSPS I.Coal nil 52,835 nil 19/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.