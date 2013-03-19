Mar 19- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 04 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) STAR DUST STJFS P Oil 18/03 --- --- nil 1,656 nil 2,044 2) STELLA BEAUTY STAMJ Bunkers 18/03 --- --- n.a. nil nil n.a. 3) KARIMU STSWL I.Coal 17/03 --- --- nil 22,797 nil 31,856 4) GREAT CONCORD STHRC Logs 18/03 --- --- nil 2,572 nil 15,128 5) SAN MARINO TRADER STSYN Mach 17/03 --- --- nil 693 nil COMP 6) SIVA CHENNAI STJMB S Acid 18/03 --- --- n.a. nil nil n.a. 7) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 19/03 --- --- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) CONTI FUCHSIT STVSP Peas 18/03 --- --- nil 15,958 nil COMP 9) MAPLE ISLAND STSPS I COAL 19/03 --- --- nil n.a. nil n.a. 10) RUN ZE ATIC P Acid 19/03 --- --- n.a. nil nil n.a. 11) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 17/03 --- --- nil 21,515 nil 24,040 12) CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal 19/03 --- --- nil 1,205 nil 40,973 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT MID FIGHTER STJMB S Acid 20,000 nil nil 17/03 --- 2) MV JINDAL VARUNA STVSS Gl Cargo 6,000 nil nil 18/03 --- 3) MV SPAR TAURUS STSPS I COAL nil 52,835 nil 18/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT DL ASTER STJFS Palm Oil nil 3,000 nil 19/03 2) MV MUTHA SUPREME STMMT Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 20/03 3) MV VISHVA NIDHI STSPS I COAL nil 54,484 nil 20/03 4) MV CHENNAI STPSL T.Coal nil 49,244 nil 20/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.