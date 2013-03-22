India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Mar 22Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DL ASTER STJFS P Oil 21/03 ----- ----- nil 2,405 nil 595 2) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT Gl Cargo 21/03 ----- ----- 727 nil nil 1,523 3) SPAR TAURUS STSPS I COAL 22/03 ----- ----- nil 19,350 nil 33,485 4) MAPLE ISLAND STSPS I COAL 20/03 ----- ----- nil 33,448 nil 20,162 5) GREAT CONCORD STHRC Logs 20/03 ----- ----- nil 15,585 nil 2,115 6) SIVA CHENNAI STJMB S Acid 18/03 ----- ----- 8,974 nil nil 10,026 7) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 22/03 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) VISHVA NIDHI STSPS I.Coal 22/03 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 9) RUN ZE ATIC P Acid 19/03 ----- ----- nil 3,970 nil 4,430 10) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 22/03 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT - MID FIGHTER SVNRQ Sul Acid nil 20,000 nil 17/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV DAHIATUL KALBISVHRC Logs nil 10,930 nil 22/03 2) MT TITAN VISION SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 8,201 nil 22/03 3) MV TUHINA SVPSL Iron/Steel nil 9,226 nil 23/03 4) MV GOOD TRADE SVPOO T.Coal nil 49,221 nil 23/03 5) MV OEL KOCHI TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 23/03 6) MV SHARP SVSRL I COAL nil 55,200 nil 24/03 7) MV IKAN JERUNG SVPSL Cu.Con nil 30,457 nil 27/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India