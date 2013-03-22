Mar 22Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DL ASTER STJFS P Oil 21/03 ----- ----- nil 2,405 nil 595 2) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT Gl Cargo 21/03 ----- ----- 727 nil nil 1,523 3) SPAR TAURUS STSPS I COAL 22/03 ----- ----- nil 19,350 nil 33,485 4) MAPLE ISLAND STSPS I COAL 20/03 ----- ----- nil 33,448 nil 20,162 5) GREAT CONCORD STHRC Logs 20/03 ----- ----- nil 15,585 nil 2,115 6) SIVA CHENNAI STJMB S Acid 18/03 ----- ----- 8,974 nil nil 10,026 7) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 22/03 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) VISHVA NIDHI STSPS I.Coal 22/03 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 9) RUN ZE ATIC P Acid 19/03 ----- ----- nil 3,970 nil 4,430 10) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 22/03 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT - MID FIGHTER SVNRQ Sul Acid nil 20,000 nil 17/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV DAHIATUL KALBISVHRC Logs nil 10,930 nil 22/03 2) MT TITAN VISION SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 8,201 nil 22/03 3) MV TUHINA SVPSL Iron/Steel nil 9,226 nil 23/03 4) MV GOOD TRADE SVPOO T.Coal nil 49,221 nil 23/03 5) MV OEL KOCHI TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 23/03 6) MV SHARP SVSRL I COAL nil 55,200 nil 24/03 7) MV IKAN JERUNG SVPSL Cu.Con nil 30,457 nil 27/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.