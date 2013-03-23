Mar 23Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MUTHA STMM Gl 23/03 ----- ----- 1,199 nil nil 1,051 2) SPAR STSPS I.Coal 24/03 ----- ----- nil 35,150 nil 17,685 3) MAPLE STSPS I.Coal 23/03 ----- ----- nil 45,500 nil 8,110 4) GREAT STHRC Logs 23/03 ----- ----- nil 17,406 nil 294 5) SIVA STJMB S.Acid 23/03 ----- ----- 12,447 nil nil 6,553 6) TIGER STBTL CNTR 23/03 ----- ----- nil nil 20,955 7) VISHVA STSPS I.Coal 26/03 ----- ----- nil 13,166 nil 41,318 8) RUN ATIC P. Acid 23/03 ----- ----- 6,954 nil nil 1,446 9) CHENNAI STPSL T.Coal 25/03 ----- ----- nil 10,468 nil 38,776 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) R MT - MID STJMB S. Acid nil 20,000 nil 17/03 --- 2) R MV - DAHIATUL STHRC Logs nil 10,930 nil 22/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT - TITAN STJAM Palm nil 8,201 nil 23/03 2) MV - GOOD STPSL T.Coal nil 49,221 nil 23/03 3) MV - KINGDOM SVSPL I.Coal nil 2,650 nil 23/03 4) MV - SHARP STHRC I.Coal nil 55,200 nil 24/03 5) MT - BUNGA STJMB S. Acid 19,000 nil nil 24/03 6) MV - BIZEN STSAC Maize 8,000 nil nil 26/03 7) MV - IKAN STPSA Cu. nil 30,457 nil 27/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.