Mar 29Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BIZEN STSAC Maize 26/03 ----- ----- 7,915 nil nil 85 2) IKAN JERUNG STPSA Cu.Con 27/03 ----- ----- nil 12,310 nil 18,147 3) SHARP STHRC I.Coal 27/03 ----- ----- nil 36,933 nil 18,267 4) MID FIGHTER STJMB S. Acid 27/03 ----- ----- 2,748 nil nil 17,252 5) DAHIATUL KALBI STHRC Logs 25/03 ----- ----- nil 6,836 nil 4,094 6) OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR 28/03 ----- ----- nil nil 6,450 COMP 7) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 29/03 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) GREAT CONCORD STHRC Logs 23/03 ----- ----- nil 17,706 nil COMP 9) GEM OF PARADIP STSPS Gypsum 27/03 ----- ----- nil 4,140 nil 10,405 STSPS L. Stone 27/03 ----- ----- nil 12,434 nil 18,311 10) SANMAR PHOENIX STPSL T.Coal 29/03 ----- ----- nil 1,250 nil 48,258 11) APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal 28/03 ----- ----- nil 10,371 nil 35,600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT BUNGA LUCERNESVNRQ S. Acid 19,000 nil nil 24/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT JAG PREETI SVNRQ F. Oil nil 3,050 nil 29/03 2) MT GAS TEXIANA SVNRQ Vcm nil 4,199 nil 30/03 3) MT GAZ SERENITY SVNRQ Lpg nil 6,000 nil 30/03 4) MV OEL KUTCH TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 30/03 5) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 30/03 6) MV MAGNATE SVVLR Cu.Con nil 10,502 nil 31/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.