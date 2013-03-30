Mar 30- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) IKAN JERU STPSA Cu.Con 27/03 27/03 ----- nil 18,618 nil 11,839 2) SHARP STHRC I.Coal 27/03 27/03 ----- nil 49,300 nil 5,900 3) MID FIGHTER STJMB S Acid 27/03 27/03 ----- 6,265 nil nil 13,735 4) DAHIATUL STHRC Logs 25/03 25/03 ----- nil 8,275 nil 2,655 5) TIGER P STBTL CNTR 29/03 29/03 ----- nil nil 21,345 nil 6) GREAT CON STHRC Logs 23/03 23/03 ----- nil 17,706 nil nil 7) GEM OF PAR STSPS Gypsum 27/03 27/03 ----- nil 4,140 nil 10,405 GEM OF PAR STSPS Lstone 27/03 27/03 ----- nil 22,824 nil 3,758 8) SANMAR PHO STPSL T.Coal 28/03 28/03 ----- nil 12,050 nil 37,458 9) APJ AKHI STPSL T.Coal 29/03 29/03 ----- nil 25,388 nil 20,583 10) JAG PREETI STIOC F Oil 30/03 30/03 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT - BUNGA LUC STJMB S. Acid 19,000 nil nil 24/03 --- 2) MT - GAZ SER SWSL LPG nil 6,000 nil 30/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT - GAS TEXIANA ATIC Vcm nil 4,200 nil 30/03 2) MV - ST JOHN GL STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 30/03 3) MV - OEL KUTCH STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 30/03 4) MV - OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 31/03 5) MV - MAGNATE STSHS nil nil 10,502 nil 31/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)