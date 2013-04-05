Apr 05- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 14 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SEAPOL ONE STSPS CNTR 04/04 --- --- nil nil n.a. n.a. 2) VISHVA BANDHAN STPSL T.Coal 19/03 --- --- nil 18,622 nil 30,381 3) GEMINI PIONEER STRAS T.Coal 04/04 --- --- nil 6,422 nil 48,577 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil n.a. 05/04 --- 2) MT BUNGA LUCERNE STJMB S. Acid 19,000 nil nil 24/03 --- 3) MT MID FIGHTER STJMB S. Acid 20,000 nil nil 31/03 --- 4) MV VILA TUG 3 STRAS Ballast nil nil n.a. 01/04 --- 5) MV VILA BARGE3 STRAS Stone 4,800 nil nil 01/04 --- 6) MV MARJATTA P STSHS Cu.con nil 22,100 nil 03/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV LAKE HAKONE STPSA Cu.Con nil 11,001 nil 05/04 2) MV BANGLAR SHIKHASTHRC Logs nil 8,755 nil 05/04 3) MV MUTHA SUPREME STMMT Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 06/04 4) MV ASIAN FAIR II STAMJ Maize 6,000 nil nil 07/04 5) MT BHAIRAVI STRAS C. S. Lye 9,000 nil nil 07/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.