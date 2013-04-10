Apr 10Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BANGLAR SHIKHA STHRC Logs 05/04 ----- ----- nil 1,206 nil 10,507 2) MSC LONGONI STMSC CNTR 10/04 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 3) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 08/04 ----- ----- nil 22,144 nil 27,083 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT BUNGA LUCERNE SVNRQ S Acid 19,000 nil nil 24/03 --- 2) MV SPLENDOUR SVHRC Logs nil 21,920 nil 07/04 --- 3) MV MUTHA SUPREME SVAMA Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 08/04 --- 4) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 10/04 --- 5) MV ASIAN FAIR II SVVVA Maize 6,000 nil nil 10/04 --- 6) MV TUHINA SVPSL I & Steel nil 11,039 nil 10/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV APJ AKHIL SVPOO T.Coal nil 46,164 nil 10/04 2) MV TIANJIN VENT SVSIL I.Coal nil 52,757 nil 11/04 3) MV SINO 3 SVDIL Logs nil 12,121 nil 11/04 4) MV BINGO SVSJF Logs nil 6,383 nil 11/04 5) MV ALPINE TRADER SVPSL Gypsum nil 47,976 nil 12/04 6) MV SIIRT SVCNL I.Coal nil 21,500 nil 12/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.