RPT-ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Apr 11Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TUHINA STPST I& Steel 10/04 ----- ----- nil 1,297 nil 9,742 2) SPLENDOUR STHRC Logs 10/04 ----- ----- nil 954 nil 20,966 3) OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR 11/04 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 4) BINGO STJFS Logs 11/04 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 08/04 ----- ----- nil 35,692 nil 13,535 6) APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal 10/04 ----- ----- nil 10,025 nil 36,139 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT BUNGA LUCERNE SVNRQ Sul. Acid nil 19,000 nil 24/03 --- 2) MV MUTHA SUPREME SVAMA Gl Cargo nil 2,250 nil 08/04 --- 3) MV ASIAN FAIR II SVVVA Maize nil 6,000 nil 10/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV SINO 3 SVDIL Logs nil 12,121 nil 11/04 2) MV ALPINE TRADER SVPSL Gypsum nil 47,976 nil 12/04 3) MV SIIRT SVCNL I.Coal nil 21,500 nil 13/04 4) MT GAZ SERENITY SVNRQ Lpg nil 6,000 nil 13/04 5) MV TIANJIN VENT SVSIL I.Coal nil 52,757 nil 13/04 6) MV GLORIOUS STAR SVHRC Logs nil 27,749 nil 15/04 7) MV KT CONDOR SVVLR Cu.Con nil 44,324 nil 16/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
May 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.920 110.82 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.386 1.3838 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.106