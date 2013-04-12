Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
Apr 12Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessels 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TUHINA STPST I& Steel 10/04 ----- ----- nil 5,502 nil 5,537 2) SPLENDOUR STHRC Logs 10/04 ----- ----- nil 6,177 nil 15,743 3) SINO STWWS Logs 11/04 ----- ----- nil 772 nil 11,349 4) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 12/04 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 5) TIANJIN VENTURE STAEL I.Coal 11/04 ----- ----- nil 5,580 nil 47,177 6) BINGO STJFS Logs 11/04 ----- ----- nil 1,645 nil 4,738 7) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 08/04 ----- ----- nil 45,992 nil 3,235 8) APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal 10/04 ----- ----- nil 24,155 nil 22,009 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV MUTHA SUPREME SVAMA Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 08/04 --- 2) MV ASIAN FAIR II SVVVA Maize 6,000 nil nil 01/04 --- 3) MV MSC LONGONI TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 01/04 --- 4) MV ALPINE TRADER SVPSL Gypsum nil 47,976 nil 12/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV SIIRT SVCNL I.Coal nil 21,500 nil 13/04 2) MT GAZ SERENITY SVNRQ Lpg nil 6,000 nil 13/04 3) MV SANMAR PHOENIXSVPOO T.Coal nil 49,505 nil 13/04 4) MT ALMAJEDAH SVNRQ Ammonia nil 3,000 nil 14/04 5) MV GLORIOUS STAR SVHRC Logs nil 27,749 nil 15/04 6) MV KT CONDOR SVVLR Cu.Con nil 44,324 nil 16/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: