Apr 15Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 02
Total Vessles 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) BINGO STSA Maize 15/04 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 8,000
2) SIIRT STPSA I.Coal 13/04 ----- ----- nil 12,700 nil 8,000
3) TIANJIN VENTURE STAEL I.Coal 11/04 ----- ----- nil 46,980 nil 5,777
4) SINO STWWS Logs 11/04 ----- ----- nil 11,080 nil 1,041
5) SPLENDOUR STHRC Logs 10/04 ----- ----- nil 15,740 nil 1,479
6) OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR 15/04 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
7) INDIRA GANDHI STCHK CNTR 14/04 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
8) ALPINE TRADER STPST Gypsum 13/04 ----- ----- nil 15,207 nil 32,769
9) SANMAR PHOINEX STPSL T.COAL 13/04 ----- ----- nil 14,730 nil 34,775
10) GAZ SERENITY SWSL LPG 14/04 ----- ----- nil 5,348 nil 852
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) MV MUTHA SUPREME SVAMA Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 08/04 ---
2) MV ASIAN FAIR II SVVVA Maize 6,000 nil nil 10/04 ---
3) MTALMAJEDAH SVNRQ L.AMMONIA nil n.a. nil 14/04 ---
4) VILA TUG &BARGE 3 SVRAS Stone 4,800 nil nil 12/04 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MV GLORIOUS SVHRC Logs nil 27,749 nil 15/04
2) MV KT CONDOR SVVLR Cu.Con nil 44,324 nil 16/04
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.