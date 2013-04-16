Apr 16Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 02 Total Vessels 13 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BINGO STSA Maize 15/04 ----- ----- 3,475 nil nil 4,625 2) SIIRT STPSA I.Coal 13/04 ----- ----- nil 19,200 nil 2,300 3) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 16/04 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 4) ALPINE TRADER STPST Gypsum 13/04 ----- ----- nil 22,485 nil 25,491 5) SANMAR PHOINEX STPSL T.COAL 13/04 ----- ----- nil 26,100 nil 23,405 6) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.COAL 16/04 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV MUTHA SUPREME SVAMA Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 08/04 --- 2) MV ASIAN FAIR II SVVVA Maize 6,000 nil nil 10/04 --- 3) VILA TUG &BARGE 3 SVRAS Stone 4,800 nil nil 12/04 --- 4) MVGLORIOUS STAR SVHRC Logs nil 27,749 nil 15/04 --- 5) MV KT CONDOR SVVLR Cu.Con nil 44,324 nil 16/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV STJOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 17/04 2) GAS TEXIANA SVNRQ VCM nil 4,202 nil 19/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.