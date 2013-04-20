Apr 20Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ASIAN FAIR STAMJ Maize 19/04 ----- ----- 350 nil nil 5,650 2) GLORIOUS STARLIG STPSA Logs 18/04 ----- ----- nil 22,479 nil 5,270 3) ELLIE STSPS I.Coal 18/04 ----- ----- nil 27,944 nil 27,055 4) ALPINE TRADER STPST Gypsum 16/04 ----- ----- nil 45,387 nil 2,589 5) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 19/04 ----- ----- nil nil 10,395 COMP 6) K T CONDOR STSHS Cu Con 19/04 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 7) VISHVA BANDHAN STPSL T.Coal 18/04 ----- ----- nil 20,088 nil 29,024 8) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 16/04 ----- ----- nil 36,171 nil 9,144 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV VILA BARGE3 SVRAS Stone 4,800 nil nil 12/04 --- 2) M.T GAS TEXIANA SVNRQ VCM nil 4,202 nil 19/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/04 2) MV MEDI PAESTUM SVSRL I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 20/04 3) MV OEL KOCHI TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/04 4) MV ST JOHN GLORYTCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/04 5) MV MUTHA PIONEERSVAMA Gl Cargo nil 2,300 nil 20/04 6) MV GOOD TRADE SVSIL T.Coal nil 49,277 nil 21/04 7) MT JAG PREETI SVNRQ F Oil nil 3,000 nil 22/04 8) MV DENIZ M SVRAS M O P nil 40,000 nil 22/04 9) MV LO SHEN SVPSL Cu.Con nil 28,734 nil 22/04 10) MV CHRISTOPH S SVSRL I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 22/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL