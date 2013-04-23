Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Apr 23Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ASIAN FAIR STAMJ Maize 19/04 ----- ----- 6,000 nil nil COMP 2) KT CONDOR STSHS Cu.Con 22/04 ----- ----- nil 23,976 nil 20,348 3) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 22/04 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 4) MEDI PAESTUM STAMJ I.Coal 22/04 ----- ----- nil 8,500 nil 46,500 5) GOOD TRADE STPSL T.Coal 22/04 ----- ----- nil 16,901 nil 32,376 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV VILA BARGE3 SVRAS Stone 4,800 nil nil 12/04 --- 2) MV MUTHA PIONEER SVAMA Gl Cargo 2,300 nil nil 20/04 --- 3) MV LO SHEN SVPSL Cu.Con nil 28,734 nil 23/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV DENIZ M SVRAS Mop nil 40,000 nil 23/04 2) MV CHRISTOPH S SVSRL I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 23/04 3) MV APJ AKHIL SVPOO T.Coal nil 46,124 nil 24/04 4) MT GAZ SERENITY SVNRQ Lpg nil 6,000 nil 24/04 5) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 24/04 6) MT JAG PREETI SVNRQ F Oil nil 3,000 nil 25/04 7) MT FENG HAI 13 SVNRQ P Oil nil 7,499 nil 27/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.