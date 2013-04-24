Apr 24Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ASIAN FAIR STAMJ Maize 19/04 ----- ----- 6,000 nil nil n.a. 2) KT CONDOR STSHS Cu.Con 23/04 ----- ----- 32,206 nil nil 31,500 3) MEDI PAESTUM STAMJ I.Coal 23/04 ----- ----- 23,500 nil nil 23,500 4) DENIZ M STJMB MOP 24/04 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 5) CHRISTOPH STRAS I.Coal 24/04 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 6) GOOD TRADE STPSL T.Coal 22/04 ----- ----- 37,640 nil nil 37,640 7) APJ AKIL STPSL T.Coal 24/04 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV VILA BARGE3 SVRAS Stone 4,800 nil nil 12/04 --- 2) MV MUTHA PIONEER SVAMA Gl Cargo 230 nil nil 20/04 --- 3) MV LO SHEN SVPSL Cu.Con nil 28,734 nil 23/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ST JOHN GLORY CNTR nil nil nil n.a. 24/04 2) MV OEL SHREYAS CNTR nil nil nil n.a. 24/04 3) MT JAG PREETI F Oil nil nil 3,000 nil 25/04 4) MT FENG HAI Palm Oil nil nil 7,499 nil 26/04 5) MT GAZ SERENITY LPG nil nil 6,000 nil 26/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.