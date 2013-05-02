May 02- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessels 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BIZEN STSAC Maize ----- ----- 01/05 TOCOME nil nil 7,600 2) AGRIA STSPS I.Coal ----- ----- 29/04 nil 49,875 nil 5,125 3) PRINCESS LIONESS STADM Sulphur ----- ----- 01/05 nil TOCOME nil 25,000 4) QUANG MINH STAR STAMJ Copra ----- ----- 29/04 nil 1,300 nil 5,000 5) OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR ----- ----- 02/05 nil nil n.a. n.a. 6) ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR ----- ----- 01/05 nil nil 13,605 COMP 7) EVNIA STSPS I.Coal ----- ----- 30/04 nil 6,025 nil 20,975 8) SANMAR PHOENIX STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 01/05 nil 12,150 nil 37,421 9) ASIAN TRIUMPH STAMJ T.Coal ----- ----- 01/05 nil 12,250 nil 42,100 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) ALAM MESRA STSPS L Stones nil 46,137 nil 30/04 --- 2) CHANG HANG STSRL I.Coal nil 56,500 nil 30/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 03/05 2) ABDULAZIZ ARAB STPSA R Phosphate nil 9,748 nil 03/05 3) JAG PREETI STIOC F Oil nil 3,000 nil 03/05 4) IONIC HUNTRESS STPSA Cu.Con nil 24,799 nil 04/05 5) CHC NO 3 STHRC Peas nil 8,515 nil 04/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.