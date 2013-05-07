May 07Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 04
Total Vessles 13
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) CHC NO 3 STHRC 1 Peas ----- ----- 05/05 nil 3,870 nil 4,645
2) MUTHA PIONEER STMMT G Cargo ----- ----- 05/05 1,216 nil nil 934
3) CHANG HANG STSRL I.Coal ----- ----- 07/05 nil 14,700 nil 21,300
4) ABDULAZIZ ARAB STPSA R Phos ----- ----- 07/05 nil 3,800 nil 2,448
5) AQUITANIA STAMJ I.Coal ----- ----- 09/05 nil 5,320 nil 49,680
6) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 07/05 nil 11,638 nil 33,828
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV IONIC HUN STPSA Cu.Con nil 24,799 nil ----- 05/05
2) MV ANNA META STAMJ T.Coal nil 54,801 nil ----- 05/05
3) MV TVISHA STPST I & Steel nil 11,073 nil ----- 07/05
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT GAZ SERENITY SWSL Lpg nil 7,850 nil 07/05
2) MV YANGTZE HAPP STJFS Logs nil 7,628 nil 08/05
3) MV GIANNUTRI STMSA I.Coal nil 53,742 nil 08/05
4) MVCLIPPER MARI STSYN Mach nil 1,611 nil 08/05
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.