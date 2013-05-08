May 08- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CHC NO 3 STHRC Peas ----- ----- 05/05 nil 3,870 nil 4,645 2) MUTHA PIONEER STMMT G cargo ----- ----- 05/05 1,216 nil nil 934 3) CHANG HANG JIN HAISTSRL I.Coal ----- ----- 06/05 nil 35,200 nil 21,300 4) ABDULAZIZ ARAB STPSA R Phos ----- ----- 05/05 nil 7,300 nil 2,448 5) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR ----- ----- 07/05 nil nil n.a. n.a. 6) AQUITANIA STAMJ I.Coal ----- ----- 06/05 nil 5,320 nil 49,680 7) ANETTE KOSAN SWSL Vcm ----- ----- 06/05 nil nil 2,313 695 8) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 06/05 nil 11,638 nil 33,828 9) VISHVA BANDHAN STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 05/05 nil 19,231 nil 29,785 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV IONIC HUNTRESSSTPSA Cu.Con nil 24,799 nil 04/05 --- 2) MV ANNA META STAMJ T.Coal nil 54,801 nil 05/05 --- 3) MV TVISHA SVPSL Steel nil 11,074 nil 07/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GAZ SERENITY SVNRQ Lpg nil 7,850 nil 07/05 2) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/05 3) MV YANGTZE SVSJF Logs nil 7,628 17,125 08/05 1) MV GIANNUTRI SVCNL I.Coal nil 53,742 nil 08/05 5) MV CLIPPER MARINUSSVPSL Mach nil 1,611 nil 09/05 6) MV MUTHA SUPREME SVAMA Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 10/05 7) MT ORIENTAL OKI SVNRQ Vcm nil 4,200 nil 10/05 8) MV INUYAMA SVRAS Ilmenite 18,000 nil nil 11/05 9) MT HEATHER SVNRQ C S Lye 8,000 nil nil 12/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.