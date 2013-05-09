May 09-Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CHC NO 3 STHRC Peas ----- ----- 05/05 nil 5,254 nil 3,261 2) MUTHA PIONEER STMMT G cargo ----- ----- 05/05 1,734 nil nil 416 3) CHANG HANG JIN HAISTSRL I.Coal ----- ----- 06/05 nil 47,350 nil 9,150 4) BEKS HALIL STSWL I.Coal ----- ----- 07/05 nil 12,050 nil 12,950 5) TVISHA STPST Steel ----- ----- 07/05 nil 1,813 nil 9,261 6) AQUITANIA STAMJ I.Coal ----- ----- 06/05 nil 14,520 nil 40,480 7) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 06/05 nil 24,440 nil 21,026 8) VISHVA BANDHAN STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 06/05 nil 29,455 nil 19,561 9) GAZ SERENITY SWSL T.Coal ----- ----- 05/05 nil 19,231 nil 29,785 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV IONIC HUNTRESSSTPSA Cu.Con nil 24,799 nil 04/05 --- 2) MV ANNA META STAMJ T.Coal nil 54,801 nil 05/05 --- 3) MV YANGTZE SVSJF Steel nil 7,628 nil 08/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/05 2) MV GIANNUTRI STMSA I.Coal nil 53,742 nil 08/05 3) MV ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/05 4) MV CLIPPER MARINUSSTSYN Mach nil 1,611 nil 09/05 5) MV ANNA-MARIA STSPS I.Coal nil 51,857 nil 09/05 6) MV MUTHA SUPREME STMMT Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 10/05 7) MV TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil n.a. 10/05 8) MT ORIENTAL OKI ATIC Vcm nil 4,200 nil 10/05 9) MV INUYAMA STRAS Ilmenite 18,000 nil nil 11/05 10) MT HEATHER STRAS C. S. Lye 8,000 nil nil 12/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.