May 14Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 03 Total Vessels 15 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT HEATHER STRAS C. S. Lye ----- ----- 13/05 5,517 nil nil 2,483 2) MV ANNA-MARIA STSPS I.Coal ----- ----- 13/05 nil 32,863 nil 18,994 3) MV GIANNUTRI STMSA I.Coal ----- ----- 11/05 nil 52,970 nil 772 4) MV INUYAMA STRAS Ilmenite ----- ----- 13/05 9,302 nil nil 8,698 5) ALLCARGO STDSA S. Aggr ----- ----- 11/05 5,439 nil nil 761 6) MV ANNA META STAMJ T.Coal ----- ----- 10/05 nil 31,476 nil 23,325 7) MV CHC NO 3 STHRC Peas ----- ----- 13/05 nil 5,904 nil 2,611 8) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR ----- ----- 12/05 nil nil n.a. n.a. 9) MV CYRENAICA G STMSA Coke ----- ----- 13/05 nil 6,300 nil 44,005 10) MV VISHVA DIKSHA STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 14/05 nil nil n.a. n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV MUTHA SUPREME STMMT Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 10/05 --- 2) MV CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal nil 49,340 nil 12/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT TOREACH PIONEERSTJAM Palm Oil nil 7,501 nil 16/05 2) MV ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 15/05 3) MV THEOXENIA STADM Rock Phos nil 42,680 nil 16/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.