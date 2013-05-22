May 22Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessels 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KANG SHUN GAC I.Coal 19/05 ----- ----- nil 46,152 nil 8,400 2) TVISHA STPST I &Steel 21/05 ----- ----- nil 5,596 nil 7,121 3) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 21/05 ----- ----- nil 12,870 nil COMP 4) BLUE CAT STSPS I.Coal 21/05 ----- ----- nil 10,480 nil 44,520 5) SANMAR PHOENIX STPSL T.Coal 20/05 ----- ----- nil 17,465 nil 32,038 6) CMB JIA LING STRAS T.Coal 22/05 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - BI JIA SHAN SVSRL I.Coal nil 54,428 nil 21/05 --- 2) MV - CHANG HANG SVSIL I.Coal nil 20,000 nil 21/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV BARGE MUT STMMT Machinaries 3,300 nil nil 22/05 2) MV UNITED TAKA STRAS Ilmenite 17,500 nil nil 22/05 3) MV OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 22/05 4) MV VISHVA BANDHA STPSL T.Coal 49,043 nil nil 22/05 5) MV ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 22/05 6) MV EMERALD STRAI STIOS I.Coal nil 56,455 nil 23/05 7) MT APOLLOTANK STPSA Palm Oil nil 9,000 nil 23/05 8) MV MARYLISA V STBEN I.Coal 52,360 nil nil 24/05 9) MV ST MICHAEL STJMB Rock Phos 37,234 nil nil 24/05 10) MV ACS DIAMOND STMSA I.Coal 41,960 nil nil 24/05 11) MV DYNAMIC OC STHRC Logs 4,300 nil nil 24/05 12) MV CMB CATRINE STSPS Lime Stones 32,336 nil nil 24/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.