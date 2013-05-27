May 27Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 05
Total Vessles 14
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) BI JIA SHAN STSRL I.Coal 24/05 ----- ----- nil 52,520 nil 1,908
2) CMB CATRINE STSPS L.Stone 26/05 ----- ----- nil 20,118 nil 20,118
3) DYNAMIC OCEAN STHRC Logs 24/05 ----- ----- nil 2,129 nil 2,171
4) INDIRA GANDHI STCHK CNTR 27/05 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
5) MARYLISA STAEL I.Coal 26/05 ----- ----- nil 7,561 nil 44,799
6) GOOD TRADE STPSL T.Coal 26/05 ----- ----- nil 7,017 nil 40,333
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV EMERALD STRAI SVBLT I.Coal nil 56,455 nil 23/05 ---
2) MV ST MICHAEL SVPSL Rock Phos nil 37,234 nil 25/05 ---
3) MV ACS DIAMOND SVCNL I.Coal nil 41,960 nil 25/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV BARGE MUTHA SVDSA Mach 3,300 nil nil 27/05
2) MV TC GOLD SVSIL T.Coal nil 55,000 nil 27/05
3) MT THERESA DUA SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 4,600 nil 27/05
4) MT ORIENTAL OKI SVNRQ Vcm nil 4,200 nil 27/05
5) MT YOU SHEN 1 SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 7,600 nil 01/06
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.