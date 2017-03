PRECIOUS-Gold slips on technicals as dollar firms on U.S. rate hike cues

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust fall * Silver off highs in previous session (Updates prices, adds comments and details) By Arpan Varghese March 29 Gold fell on Wednesday in the face of technical resistance and positive economic data that boosted expectations for further U.S. interest rate hikes this year, supporting the dollar and equities markets. "A resurgent U.S. dollar, along with higher U.S. yields and equities has taken the momentum out of the gold ral