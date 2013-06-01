Jun 01Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT GCargo 01/05 ----- ----- 643 nil nil 1,607 2) EMERALD STRAIT STIOS I.Coal 01/06 ----- ----- nil 21,000 nil 35,455 3) TIGER PEARL / 183 STBTL CNTR 01/05 ----- ----- nil nil 15,405 COMP 4) HONG HARVEST / 185STGLO Mach 01/06 ----- ----- nil 20 nil 164 5) FOUR KITAKAMI STRAS I.Coal 01/06 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 6) VISHVA DIKSHA STPSL T.Coal 30/05 ----- ----- nil 27,816 nil 21,291 7) APJ KAIS / 190 STPSL T.Coal 01/06 ----- ----- nil 2,012 nil 42,968 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV GREAT CALM Cu.Con SVVLR nil 9,860 nil 29/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ASTRA PERSEUS SVSRL Coal nil 55,950 nil 01/06 2) MV MUTHA PIONEER SVAMA Gl Cargo nil 2,250 nil 01/06 3) MV TABA SVDIL Logs nil 10,179 nil 01/06 4) MT YOU SHEN 1 SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 7,600 nil 01/06 5) MV MONTECRISTO SVSIL T.Coal nil 54,000 nil 01/06 6) MV ST JOHN GLORY SVNRQ CNTR nil nil 1,200 01/06 7) MV OEL SHREYAS SVNRQ CNTR nil nil 7,500 02/06 8) MV OEL KUTCH TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/06 10) MV BARGE MUTHA SVDSA Mach 300 nil nil 03/06 11) MV SAM HAWK SVSPL I.Coal nil 41,000 nil 03/06 12) MT TOREACH PIO SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 7,501 nil 03/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.