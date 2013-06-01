Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Jun 01Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT GCargo 01/05 ----- ----- 643 nil nil 1,607 2) EMERALD STRAIT STIOS I.Coal 01/06 ----- ----- nil 21,000 nil 35,455 3) TIGER PEARL / 183 STBTL CNTR 01/05 ----- ----- nil nil 15,405 COMP 4) HONG HARVEST / 185STGLO Mach 01/06 ----- ----- nil 20 nil 164 5) FOUR KITAKAMI STRAS I.Coal 01/06 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 6) VISHVA DIKSHA STPSL T.Coal 30/05 ----- ----- nil 27,816 nil 21,291 7) APJ KAIS / 190 STPSL T.Coal 01/06 ----- ----- nil 2,012 nil 42,968 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV GREAT CALM Cu.Con SVVLR nil 9,860 nil 29/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ASTRA PERSEUS SVSRL Coal nil 55,950 nil 01/06 2) MV MUTHA PIONEER SVAMA Gl Cargo nil 2,250 nil 01/06 3) MV TABA SVDIL Logs nil 10,179 nil 01/06 4) MT YOU SHEN 1 SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 7,600 nil 01/06 5) MV MONTECRISTO SVSIL T.Coal nil 54,000 nil 01/06 6) MV ST JOHN GLORY SVNRQ CNTR nil nil 1,200 01/06 7) MV OEL SHREYAS SVNRQ CNTR nil nil 7,500 02/06 8) MV OEL KUTCH TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 02/06 10) MV BARGE MUTHA SVDSA Mach 300 nil nil 03/06 11) MV SAM HAWK SVSPL I.Coal nil 41,000 nil 03/06 12) MT TOREACH PIO SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 7,501 nil 03/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.