Jun 04- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 03
Total Vessels 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT G Cargo 21/05 ----- ----- 1,199 nil nil 1,051
2) MT YOU SHEN 1 STJAM Palm Oil 04/06 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 7,600
3) MV FOUR KITAKAMI SVSIL I.Coal 02/06 ----- ----- nil 38,096 nil 17,105
4) MV SAM HAWK SVSPL I.Coal 04/06 ----- ----- nil 700 nil 40,300
5) MT TOREACH PIONEERSVNRQ Palm Oil 04/06 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 7,501
6) IZUMI STRAS Ile Ore 04/06 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 13,750
7) MV TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 03/06 ----- ----- nil nil TOCOME 7,501
8) MV ASTRA PERSEUS SVSPL I Coal 02/06 ----- ----- nil 22,500 nil 33,450
9) MV APJ KAIS SVSIL T.Coal 01/06 ----- ----- nil 40,105 nil 4,875
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 02/06 ---
2) MV MEDI OKINAWA STAEL I.Coal nil 55,201 nil 02/06 ---
3) MV MONTECRISTO STESS T.Coal nil 54,000 nil 02/06 ---
4) MV IKAN PARANG STSPS Lime Stones nil 55,045 nil 04/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV TABA STWWS Logs nil 10,179 nil 04/06
2) MV TUG MUTHA GEM STMMT Ballast nil nil n.a. 06/06
3) MV BARGE MUTHA STMMT Mach 300 nil nil 06/06
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.