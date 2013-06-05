Jun 05Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 03 Total Vessels 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT G Cargo 21/05 ----- ----- 1,199 nil nil 1,051 2) MT YOU SHEN 1 STJAM Palm Oil 05/06 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 7,600 3) MV FOUR KITAKAMI SVSIL I.Coal 05/06 ----- ----- nil 38,096 nil 17,105 4) MV - SAM HAWK SVSPL I.Coal 05/06 ----- ----- nil 700 nil 40,300 5) MT TOREACH PIONEERSVNRQ Palm Oil 05/06 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 7,501 6) IZUMI STRAS Ile Ore 05/06 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 13,750 7) MV TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 03/06 ----- ----- nil nil TOCOME 7,501 8) MV ASTRA PERSEUS SVSPL I Coal 02/06 ----- ----- nil 22,500 nil 33,450 9) MV APJ KAIS SVSIL T.Coal 01/06 ----- ----- nil 40,105 nil 4,875 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 02/06 --- 2) MV MEDI OKINAWA STAEL I.Coal nil 55,201 nil 02/06 --- 3) MV MONTECRISTO STESS T.Coal nil 54,000 nil 02/06 --- 4) MV IKAN PARANG STSPS Lime Stones nil 55,045 nil 04/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV TABA STWWS Logs nil 10,179 nil 04/06 2) MV TUG MUTHA GEM STMMT Ballast nil nil n.a. 06/06 3) MV BARGE MUTHA STMMT Mach 300 nil nil 06/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.