BRIEF-India cenbank says reserve money fell 8.7 pct y-o-y in week to May 26
* RBI says reserve money fell 8.7 percent year on year in week to May 26 versus growth of 12.5 percent year ago
Jun 08Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER PEARL STMMT Logs 21/05 ----- ----- nil 9,671 nil 508 2) IKAN PARANG STJAM CNTR 07/06 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 11,130 3) TABA SVSIL Gypsum 07/06 ----- ----- nil nil nil 10,250 4) MEDI OKINAWA SVSPL I.Coal 07/06 ----- ----- nil 7,628 nil 37,167 5) APJ AKHIL SVNRQ T.Coal 07/06 ----- ----- 1,325 nil nil 10,351 6) MONTECRISTO STRAS T.Coal 05/06 ----- ----- 29,830 nil nil 24,170 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 02/06 --- 2) MV CHENNAI SELVAM STAEL T.Coal nil 45,843 nil 06/06 --- 3) MV MARIE PAULE SVSWL I.Coal nil 30,000 nil 07/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV VEENUS STWWS I.Coal nil 76,923 nil 08/06 2) MV BONTHI II STMMT Gl Cargo 3,500 nil nil 08/06 3) MV NEW GLORY nil Urea nil 39,123 nil 08/06 4) MV SANMAR PHOENIX nil T.Coal nil 44,022 nil 08/06 5) MV ST JOHN GLORY nil Container nil nil 10,000 08/06 6) MT SYMI nil Lpg nil 6,000 nil 08/06 7) MV VISHVA BANDHAN nil T.Coal nil 49,041 nil 09/06 8) MV HTC ALFA nil Peas nil 25,464 nil 09/06 9) MV HEILAN SONG nil T.Coal nil 53,015 nil 10/06 10) MV CONSOLIDATOR nil Mop nil 40,000 nil ----- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
* Approved proposal to avail a term loan of INR 1.10 billion from KKR India Financial Services Private Limited