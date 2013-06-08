Jun 08Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER PEARL STMMT Logs 21/05 ----- ----- nil 9,671 nil 508 2) IKAN PARANG STJAM CNTR 07/06 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 11,130 3) TABA SVSIL Gypsum 07/06 ----- ----- nil nil nil 10,250 4) MEDI OKINAWA SVSPL I.Coal 07/06 ----- ----- nil 7,628 nil 37,167 5) APJ AKHIL SVNRQ T.Coal 07/06 ----- ----- 1,325 nil nil 10,351 6) MONTECRISTO STRAS T.Coal 05/06 ----- ----- 29,830 nil nil 24,170 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 02/06 --- 2) MV CHENNAI SELVAM STAEL T.Coal nil 45,843 nil 06/06 --- 3) MV MARIE PAULE SVSWL I.Coal nil 30,000 nil 07/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV VEENUS STWWS I.Coal nil 76,923 nil 08/06 2) MV BONTHI II STMMT Gl Cargo 3,500 nil nil 08/06 3) MV NEW GLORY nil Urea nil 39,123 nil 08/06 4) MV SANMAR PHOENIX nil T.Coal nil 44,022 nil 08/06 5) MV ST JOHN GLORY nil Container nil nil 10,000 08/06 6) MT SYMI nil Lpg nil 6,000 nil 08/06 7) MV VISHVA BANDHAN nil T.Coal nil 49,041 nil 09/06 8) MV HTC ALFA nil Peas nil 25,464 nil 09/06 9) MV HEILAN SONG nil T.Coal nil 53,015 nil 10/06 10) MV CONSOLIDATOR nil Mop nil 40,000 nil ----- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.