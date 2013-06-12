Jun 12- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessels 15
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Bunker 09/06 ----- ----- 2,250 nil nil COMP
2) BONTHI II STHRC GCargo 10/06 ----- ----- 323 nil nil 3,177
3) NEW GLORY STPSA Urea 10/06 ----- ----- nil 11,801 nil 27,322
4) SANMAR PHOENIX STPSL T.Coal 10/06 ----- ----- nil 24,820 nil 19,202
5) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 11/06 ----- ----- nil 9,662 nil 36,181
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV VISHVA BANDHAN STPSL T.Coal nil 49,041 nil 10/06 ---
2) MV HEILAN SONG STPSA T.Coal nil 53,015 nil 11/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 12/06
2) MV LUISIA COLOSSUSSTAMJ I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 12/06
3) MV TVISHA STPST I& Steel nil 12,168 nil 12/06
4) MV CONSOLIDATOR STJMB Mop nil 40,000 nil 12/06
5) MV GOOD TRADE STPSL T.Coal nil 49,221 nil 13/06
6) MT ORIENTAL OKI SVNRQ Vcm nil 4,201 nil 14/06
7) MV HTC ALFA STVSP Peas nil 25,464 nil 15/06
8) MV ARKTOS STRAS Ilmenite nil 19,518 nil 16/06
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.