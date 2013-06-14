Jun 14- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Bunker 09/06 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 750 2) BONTHI II STHRC GCargo 10/06 ----- ----- 768 nil nil 2,732 3) NEW GLORY STPSA Urea 10/06 ----- ----- nil 15,756 nil 23,367 4) SANMAR PHOENIX STPSL T Coal 10/06 ----- ----- nil 35,970 nil 8,052 5) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T Coal 11/06 ----- ----- nil 22,537 nil 23,306 6) MV CONSOLIDATOR STJMB Mop 12/06 ----- ----- nil 350 nil 39,650 7) MV LUISIA COLOSSUSSTAMJ I Coal 12/06 ----- ----- nil 5,044 nil 49,956 Waiting Vessels --------------- S NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV VISHVA BANDHAN STPSL T Coal nil 49,041 nil 10/06 --- 2) MV HEILAN SONG STPSA T Coal nil 53,015 nil 12/06 --- 3) MV TVISHA STPST I &STEEL nil n a nil 12/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil n a 12/06 2) MV LUISIA COLOSSUSSTAMJ I Coal nil 55,000 nil 12/06 3) MV TVISHA STPST I& Steel nil 12,168 nil 12/06 4) MV CONSOLIDATOR STJMB Mop nil 40,000 nil 12/06 5) MV GOOD TRADE STPSL T Coal nil 49,221 nil 13/06 6) MT ORIENTAL OKI SVNRQ Vcm nil 4,201 nil 14/06 7) MV TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil n.a. 14/06 8) MV HELGA STRAS GRANITE nil 2,000 nil 14/06 9) MV HTC ALFA STVSP Peas nil 25,464 nil 15/06 10) FENGAI STJAM P.OIL nil 7,497 nil 15/06 11) MV ARKTOS STRAS Ilmenite nil 19,518 nil 16/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.