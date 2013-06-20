Jun 20Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VEENUS STSRL COAL 17/06 ----- ----- nil 75,100 nil 1,823 2) AASHMAN Logs STHRC 17/06 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 3) ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR 17/06 ----- ----- nil 10,605 nil n.a. 4) NAVIOS VEGA STSWL COAL 17/06 ----- ----- nil 34,400 nil 600 5) VISHVA BANDHAN STPSL COAL 17/06 ----- ----- nil 47,840 nil 1,201 6) HEILAN SONG STPSA COAL 17/06 ----- ----- nil 52,535 nil 480 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MVGOOD TRADE STPSL Coal nil 49,221 nil 14/06 --- 2) MT GAS TEXIANA ATIC Vcm nil 4,205 nil 20/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - HTC ALFA STVSP Peas nil 25,464 nil 20/06 2) MV - ARKTOS STRAS Ilmenite nil 19,518 nil 20/06 3) MV - HELGA STDSA Granite 2,000 nil nil 20/06 4) MV - OEL SHREYAS STSCS Container nil nil n.a. 20/06 5) MT - FENGHAI 25 STJFS Palm Oil nil 7,500 nil 20/06 6) MV - APJ KAIS STPSL Coal nil 45,098 nil 20/06 7) MT - EUPEN SWSL Lpg nil 5,000 nil 21/06 8) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL Container n.a. nil nil 21/06 9) MV - HONY WORLD STVSP Coal nil 55,000 nil 21/06 10) MV - DENSA JAGUAR STRAS Ilmenite 25,350 nil nil 21/06 11) MV - ABDULLATIF STJFS Sugar 13,000 nil nil 22/06 12) MV - OEL KOCHI STRLY Container nil nil n.a. 22/06 13) MV - LUMOSO JAYA STSPS Coal nil 51,750 nil 22/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.