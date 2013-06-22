Jun 22Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) FENGHAI STJFS Palm Oil 20/06 ----- ----- 7,500 nil nil 4,666 2) AASHMAN STHRC Logs 21/06 ----- ----- 17,215 nil nil 9,734 3) HTC ALFA STVSP Peas 21/06 ----- ----- 25,464 nil nil 21,679 4) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 21/06 ----- ----- 1,134 nil nil COMP 5) DENSA JAGUAR STRAS Ilmenite 21/06 ----- ----- 25,350 nil nil 24,800 6) ARKTOS STRAS Ilmenite 22/06 ----- ----- 19,518 nil nil COMP 7) GOOD TRADE STPSL T.Coal 21/06 ----- ----- 49,221 nil nil 35,001 8) APJ KAIS STPSL T.Coal 20/06 ----- ----- 45,098 nil nil 26,790 9) EUPEN SWSL LPG 22/06 ----- ----- 5,000 nil nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT GAS TEXIANA SVNRQ Vcm nil 4,205 nil 22/06 --- 2) MV OEL KOCHI TCT CNTR nil nil TOCOM 22/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ABDULLATIF SVSJF Sugar 13,000 nil nil 22/06 2) MV HONY WORLD SVVLR I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 22/06 3) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil 8,000 22/06 4) MT YOU SHEN 1 SVSJF Palm Oil nil 4,655 nil 22/06 5) MV LUMOSO JAYA SVSRL I.Coal nil 51,750 nil 22/06 6) MV OEL SHREYAS SVNRQ CNTR nil nil 7,000 23/06 7) MV TUHINA SVPSL I& Steel nil 12,143 nil 23/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.