Jun 28Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ABDULLATIF STJFS Sugar 23/06 ----- ----- 12,041 nil nil 959 2) ARKTOS STRAS Ilmenite 23/06 ----- ----- nil 18,851 nil 667 3) HONY WORLD STVSP Coa 25/06 ----- ----- nil 54,400 nil 600 4) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 25/06 ----- ----- nil 26,702 nil 17,474 5) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 25/06 ----- ----- nil 14,350 nil 35,050 6) LUMOSO JAYA STSPS I.Coal 26/06 ----- ----- nil 28,842 nil 22,908 7) YOU SHEN STJFS POil 27/06 ----- ----- nil 4,250 nil 405 8) OEL SHREYAS STSCS Cntr 27/06 ----- ----- nil 4,275 nil 4,275 9) TIGER PEARL STBTL Cntr 28/06 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal nil 44,864 nil 26/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV THANH BA STAMJ Lime nil 6,600 nil 28/06 2) MV LO SHEN STVSP Peas nil 14,162 nil 28/06 3) MT GASCHEM HAMBURGSTJMB Ammonia nil 8,000 nil 29/06 4) MV OEL KUTCH STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 29/06 5) MV FS DIAMOND STPSA Copra nil 6,500 nil 30/06 6) MV - TAO BRAVE STHRC Peas nil 11,000 nil 30/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.