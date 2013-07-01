Jul 01Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessles 16
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 25/06 ----- ----- nil 43,724 nil 452
2) THANH BA STAMJ Lime 29/06 ----- ----- nil 3,500 nil 3,100
3) LO SHEN STVSP Peas 28/06 ----- ----- nil 7,774 nil 6,388
4) OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR 01/07 ----- ----- nil nil n.a.
5) OEL KUTCH STRLY CNTR 30/06 ----- ----- 9,765 9,765 nil
6) TAO BRAVE STHRC Peas 01/07 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a.
7) APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal 29/06 ----- ----- nil 24,273 nil 20,591
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) MV - VISHVA DIKSHASTPSL T.Coal nil 44,582 nil 29/06 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MT - PALANIMALAI STCHK Phos. Acid 15,000 nil nil 01/07
2) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL Container nil nil n.a. 01/07
3) MV-BARGE MUTHA STMMT Mach 3,300 nil nil 01/07
4) MV - TC GOLD STSPS I.Coal nil 31,925 nil 01/07
5) MV - TUG MUTHA GEMSTMMT Ballast n.a. nil nil 01/07
6) MV - FS DIAMOND STPSA Oil Cake nil 6,500 nil 01/07
7) MT-GAZ FRATERNITY SWSL Lpg nil 5,900 nil 02/07
8) MT - FENG HAI 22 STRAS Lye 8,000 nil nil 04/07
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.