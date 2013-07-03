Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Jul 03Port conditions ofTuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) LO SHEN STVSP Peas 28/06 ----- ----- nil 12,974 nil 1,188 2) TAO BRAVE STHRC Peas 01/07 ----- ----- nil 7,300 nil 3,700 3) MV. FS DIAMOND STPSA Oil Cake 01/07 ----- ----- nil 1,450 nil 5,050 4) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 01/07 ----- ----- nil 16,695 nil 16,695 5) TC GOLD STSPS I.Coal 02/07 ----- ----- nil 12,208 nil 19,717 6) VISHVA DIKSHA STPSL T.Coal 01/07 ----- ----- nil 16,711 nil 27,871 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.T.Palanimalai STCHK P.Acid 15,000 nil nil 01/07 --- 2) M.V.Mutha Supreme STMMT Iron nil 2,200 nil 02/07 --- 3) M.T.Gaz FraternitySWSL LPG nil 5,900 nil 02/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - TUG MUTHA GEMSTMMT Ballast n.a. nil nil 03/07 2) MV - BARGE MUTHA PSTMMT Mach 3,300 nil nil 03/07 3) MV - ST JOHN GLORYSTJFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 03/07 4) MV - OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil 7,000 03/07 5) MT - FENG HAI 22 STRAS Lye 8,000 nil nil 04/07 6) MT - ORIENTAL OKI ATIC Vcm nil 4,201 nil 04/07 7) MV - GOOD TRADE STPSL T.Coal nil 49,153 nil 04/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.