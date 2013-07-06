Jul 06- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV. FS DIAMOND STPSA Oil 01/07 ----- ----- nil 6,310 nil 190 2) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT I. Scrap 05/07 ----- ----- nil 122 nil COMP 3) KAVO PLATANOS STSWL I.Coal 05/07 ----- ----- nil 9,150 nil 10,850 4) TC GOLD STSPS I.Coal 03/07 ----- ----- nil 56,745 nil COMP 5) PALANIMALAI STCHK P.Acid 04/07 ----- ----- 1,601 nil nil 13,399 6) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 05/07 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 7) SEA CHARMING STJMB S.Acid 05/07 ----- ----- 1,713 nil nil 18,087 8) ORIENTAL OKI ATIC Vcm 05/07 ----- ----- nil 2,004 nil 2,197 9) GOOD TRADE STPSL T.Coal 05/07 ----- ----- nil 7,120 nil 42,033 Waiting Vessels --------------- S NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** Expected Vessels ---------------- S NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV MUTHA PIONEER STMMT G.Cargo nil nil 2,500 06/07 2) MT FENG HAI 22 STRAS C. S. Lye 8,000 nil nil 06/07 3) MV BOONTRIKA NAREESTJFS Timber nil 18,197 nil 06/07 4) MV ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil 8,000 06/07 5) MV OEL SHREYAS STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/07 6) MV YU LONG LING STULA Gypsum 30,250 nil nil 07/07 7) MV OEL KOCHI STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/07 8) MV GLORIOUS STAR STPSA Logs nil 25,880 nil 10/07 9) MV INDUSTRIAL EMMASTPSA Mach nil 120 nil 10/07 10) MV ST NICHOLAS STIOS Mop nil 7,497 nil 11/07 11) MV TAO BRAVE STAMJ Salt nil 19,518 nil 12/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.